We Could See Below Freezing Temps in the Tri-State Sunday Night

Grab your coat, because it's looking like it's going to get chilly in the tri-state. Halloween is coming up on Saturday, and for most of the Tri-State it's looking like it'll be a great day. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and sunshine all day, it'll be the perfect day for some holiday fun. However Sunday things are going to get chilly overnight.

According to the National Weather Service our area will see temperatures dropping into the 20s Sunday night into Monday morning. According to the map below it looks like Evansville could see temperature around 28 degrees, Owensboro 28 degrees, and Jasper 27 degrees. I'm not sure about you, but I am NOT ready for this freezing temps!

It appears increasingly likely that freezing temperatures will occur across the entire area Sunday night into Monday morning. A hard freeze (temperatures of 28 or colder) is possible for portions of the region.

Make sure if you have plants that need to be covered or taken inside you do on Sunday night for sure. I know I'll be making sure my fireplace is ready for the season this weekend as well, because when it gets to those kind of cold temps all I want to do is curl up under a blanket next to a warm fire. Also please make sure to let your pets inside. If you have outdoor pets, please make sure that you give them a warm place to shelter during these freezing temps as well.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, here's some tips to keep pets safe:

Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. It's a common belief that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur, but it's untrue. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. Longer-haired and thick-coated dog breeds, such as huskies and other dogs bred for colder climates, are more tolerant of cold weather; but no pet should be left outside for long periods in below-freezing weather. We don't recommend keeping any pet outside for long periods of time, but if you are unable to keep your dog inside during cold weather, provide him/her with a warm, solid shelter against wind. Make sure that they have unlimited access to fresh, non-frozen water (by changing the water frequently or using a pet-safe, heated water bowl). The floor of the shelter should be off of the ground (to minimize heat loss into the ground) and the bedding should be thick, dry and changed regularly to provide a warm, dry environment. The door to the shelter should be positioned away from prevailing winds. Space heaters and heat lamps should be avoided because of the risk of burns or fire. Heated pet mats should also be used with caution because they are still capable of causing burns.

Be safe, and stay warm!