See How One Silly Witch Entertains Evansville Neighborhood [Pics]

Let me introduce you to my mother-in-law Rosie, she's the one with short hair, not the pointy hat. To say that Rosie enjoys decorating her house and yard is a big understatement. In my opinion, it's bordering on 'a problem,' but I digress. Rosie has tubs and tubs and tubs of decorations for each season, but when Halloween rolls around, she really pulls out all the stops - and she pulls out Wanda.

Now let me introduce you to Wicked Wanda, the other lady in the picture above. Wanda is a silly old witch that likes to put on a show for the folks in her west side Evansville neighborhood. Each day, Wanda is in a different part of the yard, getting up to no good with some sort of shenanigans. Finding Wanda and seeing what she's up to has almost become like a game for the folks in her hood.

As much as I hate to do it (you know, cause she's my mother-in-law), I have to give Rosie a ton of credit. The stuff she comes up with for Wanda is really friggin' clever. The one that first caught my eye and had me seriously lol-ing is Wanda using the weed whacker. And the one that inspired this article and gallery is Wanda's shout out to MY105.3 - I guess even witches like music from the 80s, 90s and Now!

I've put together a gallery that we can call 'The Best of Wicked Wanda.' Some pics are timely (COVID and voting) and some are timeless. I gotta say, the G family (and the rest of Rosie's neighborhood) really looks forward to seeing what Wanda is up to each day.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Rosie and Wicked Wanda!