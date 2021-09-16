Watch Kentucky Boxer Puppy’s Cute Reaction To Great Dane’s Bark

Parents, you know, before you ever get grandkids, you get grand-pets. I have had 3 dogs, a cat, a bird, and a bearded dragon. The largest being my granddog/cow named Mac. This do is exactly what you think of when you think of, giant dog. I can't even take him for a walk because he will pull me down the street. He also wants to always sit on my lap. Mac thinks he is a lap dog. He's an emotional, energetic, super affectionate, and gentle giant.

First of all, Mac grew up in Evansville listening to me on the air. His human mama always had WKDQ playing I’m the background. So, every morning he would hear my voice. When I first met him, during the beginning of the pandemic, it was through FaceTime. When he heard my voice, his ear perked up as if he recognized my voice. I loved that. It is so cute.

He's a total mess, but I love him! Mac’s just a big ole baby, yet, he’s the size of a medium-size cow. In regards to other, smaller dogs and puppies, he is very curious, cautious, and sweet. But, when he wants to talk to them, he has a really deep voice that can be super scary.

Mac loves to make friends at doggy daycare and the dog park, but sometimes they don't want to be his friend. Even though he is patient with them, they are very intimidated by him and try to set some boundaries. But, as soon as he tries to say, Hi, that usually ends the conversation.

Just ask the Boxer puppy he met at Legion Park, in Owensboro, when he was a puppy. (Yes, even though he's enormous, he was a puppy) It’s all fun and games until Mac barks.

