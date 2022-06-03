Warrick Humane Society Offering Critter Camp & Junior Volunteer Program this Summer

On the first day of summer vacation, my daughter got to go with her BFF to get a kitten. They spent the next 24 hours cuddling the kitten. Like full-on abominable snowman cuddling. Those two LOVE kitties and puppies.

If you have a kiddo who is also into helping animals, check out Critter Camp at WHS.

CRITTER CAMP JULY 18-22

Parents, are you looking for summer activities for your kids? Critter Camp is a week-long camp held here at Warrick Humane Society July 18 - July 22 focusing on pet education, animal interaction and arts and crafts for kids ages 6-12. The cost is $60 and you can order an exclusive Critter Camp t-shirt for an additional $15.

Email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com for more information and to register. Registration is limited to 8 volunteers, so don't delay!

And since we can't go adopt new cats all the time, I also let her go in once in a while and "socialize" the cats and kittens.If you have an older kid, you can sign them up to be a junior volunteer.

JUNIOR VOLUNTEERS

We are excited to offer our Junior Volunteer program this summer for kids ages 13-15! The program will be held every Sunday from 12PM - 2PM beginning June 12th and ending July 31st. The cost for the Junior Volunteer program is $25 and includes an exclusive Junior Volunteer t-shirt. Parents do not have to stay with the kids for the program.

Email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com for more information and to register. Registration is limited to 8 volunteers, so don't delay!

WHS Pet of the Week

Meet Bunny. She's a year old and weighs in at only 44 pounds. Some might call her a little house hippo. She's super sweet and has been at WHS for a few weeks now. So, she's definitely ready for a home of her own! Fill out an application and go see Miss Bunny today.

Application: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption.

More Happening at WHS

Brews for WHS Rescues

BREWS FOR WHS RESCUES is this weekend!

Join Warrick Humane Society at Jennings Street Public House for our first ever BREWS FOR WHS RESCUES this Saturday, May 28th from 11AM - 4PM! 10% of all drink purchases will be donated to WHS.

Well-behaved dogs are allowed on the patio, and minors are allowed in the grassy area by the picnic tables. Jennings Street Public house offers food for sale such as sandwiches and soft pretzels, or you may bring your own food.

Brews for WHS Rescues is scheduled from 11AM - 4PM the last Saturday of each month May - October at Jennings Street Public House located at 300 W Jennings St. Newburgh, IN 47630.

Annual Online Auction

Our Annual Online Auction starts next month, and this is our biggest fundraiser for the animals in our care! There will be hundreds of items to bid on ranging from gift cards, gift baskets, apparel, one of a kind hand crafted items and more! The auction runs June 20 - June 26.

Dine at Prime Time

Dine at Prime Time Pub & Grill Newburgh on Monday, June 6th and 10% of food sales will be donated to Warrick Humane Society! Simply show your server this event image to let them know you are supporting WHS.

The giveback will be held every Monday in June, and the patio is dog friendly!

