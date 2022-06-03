Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival Coming This August

You will have the chance to view and ride in spectacular hot air balloons at the upcoming Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming up on August 20th and August 21st. While there, you will be able to check out incredible hot air balloons. There will even be opportunities to ride in one that weekend as well. If that's not enticing enough, there will be much more going on there. According to the Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festival's website:

We will have a Kids Zone, with games and rides including trains, bounce houses, rock walls, and a zipline! DJ & Live Music for your entertainment from a variety of Artists. Lots & Lots of Craft & Retail Vendor Booths with tons of cool and interesting stuff for sale! Food Vendors with bunches of fantastic Festival Style food to choose from! Bucket List!! Tethered Hot air Balloon rides will be available for purchase at the event for $25 per person. While supplies last and weather dependent. Announcements on rides will be made at the event.

As you can see, a lot of exciting things will be happening on these two days at the Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival. However, when the sun goes down, something really cool will be happening. The festival's grand finale is something that you won't want to miss. Here's what they have planned for the grand finale:

For the Grand Finale after 8 pm EACH NIGHT we will have the fantastic Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser show where we will light up all the balloons in unison with crowd participatory "Count Downs"! This show incorporates Music and visually stunning coordinated burns by the Hot Air Balloons & Lasers, creating a Glow!

Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival Event Details

The Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival will take place on August 20th and August 21st at the Marion County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. Single-day tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for kids. Ages 5 and under are free. Balloon rides are an additional $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics. So, learn more and get your tickets for the Indiana State Hot Air Balloon Festival by clicking here.

