Missouri Wine Country Makes List For Affordable Vacation Spots

Here we are in summer and all of us are thinking about summer vacation, but with gas prices increasing we are looking for affordable getaways. This may help.

The Missouri Wine Country was named one of the cheapest vacations to take, especially Herrmann and Augusta Missouri. Bother were named by the New York Times as being places to visit that don't cost a lot of money. The Missouri Region named "Rhineland" was settled by German immigrants who started planting grapes.

“The top grape is the Norton red,” said Jerri Hoffmann who, with her husband, David Hoffmann, has recently invested in several wineries and rental properties in Augusta, Mo., the first federally recognized American Viticultural Area in the United States, established in 1980. “They were making award-winning wines here in Missouri at the turn of the century,” Ms. Hoffmann said.

We all know of Hermann, Missouri where you can stay in log cabins for as low as $99 a night. Plus, you can enjoy the wine trails, shopping, and the peace and quiet that comes with relaxing at a winery. Now, these may not be family-friendly vacations. but hey, moms and dads need a vacation too that doesn't include amusement parks and zoos.

So, when you are planning a low-key affordable vacation keep the Missouri Wine Country in mind. We are lucky to be so close to some of the best wineries in Missouri why not take advantage of that.

