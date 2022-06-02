New “Enchanted” Illuminated Night Walk Attraction Coming To Gatlinburg

Something new is coming to Gatlinburg and it will be the first of its kind in the United States.

There's so much to see and do in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The heart of the Smoky Mountains is a fantastic tourist destination for families here in the Evansville area, and all over the country. One of the biggest hot spots in Gatlinburg is Anakeesta. For those who aren't familiar with this attraction, here's what their Facebook says they have to keep you entertained:

Relax, shop, play, and enjoy the beauty of the Smoky Mountains with your family, all in the magical treetop setting of Firefly Village on Anakeesta Mountain. Admission to Anakeesta includes a Ridge Rambler or Chondola ride via a 4-person open air chair or a 6-person enclosed cabin and everything from shopping and dining to our 16 bridge Treetop Skywalk, Anavista Tower, TreeVenture Challenge course, BearVenture, Treehouse Village Playground, Memorial Forest Walk, Vista Gardens Walk, and gorgeous scenic views. Add on our Dueling zipline adventures or race down the mountainside on the Rail Runner, the first single -rail mountain coaster in the United States. Gem Mining is also available

A lot to do there, right? Well, later this year, you can add one more cool thing to the list. It will be the first of its kind in the United States, too!

Anakeesta Facebook Anakeesta Facebook loading...

Lumina Night Walk Coming To Gatlinburg's Anakeesta

Anakeesta recently announced a brand-new, nighttime immersive experience where "the stars descend from the night sky and come down to play." The Lumina Night Walk will be one of fifteen Lumina Enchanted Night Walks and the very first in the United States. According to a blog on their website:

Get ready to embark on a nighttime journey to discover the illuminating wonder of the stars and connect to an imaginative world through the magic of projections, lighting, and music! Anakeesta will transform an undeveloped section of the 80+ acre park into an outdoor, multi-media world that will awaken your imagination.

Anakeesta Facebook Anakeesta Facebook loading...

Anakeesta will be revealing more details about the Lumina Night Walk including the name and theme of the Lumina Night Walk, ticket sale dates, annual member sneak “peaks,” and more as the attraction gets closer to opening. The Lumina Night Walk at Anakeesta is scheduled to be opening sometime in the fall of 2022.

Here's a look at even more you can expect at the Lumina Night Walk at Anakeesta:

SEE: Have You Ever Heard of the Abandoned Amusement Park in Downtown Gatlinburg? Gatlinburg is home to an abandoned amusement park and we have photos.