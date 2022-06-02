Geek And Comic Con Coming to Evansville Museum
The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is hosting its annual Geek and Comic con once again in 2022.
When is Evansville Museum's Geek & Comic-Con?
The annual event will take place on August 27th, 2022. It is a family-friendly event that will include vendors, panels, and even celebrity guests. The Facebook event page describes Geek & Comic Con as:
Save the date for the 2022 Geek & Comic Con!The annual Geek & Comic Con is returning to the Evansville Museum this summer on Saturday August 27, 2022.This family-friendly event is perfect for comic-con enthusiasts as well as first-timers to the convention scene.
The Evansville Museum Geek & Comic Con is a day devoted to celebrating the arts, science and history of geek culture. The event will feature panels and presentations, hands-on activities, board games, a vendor room and a cosplay contest
All Things Geek Culture
At the annual Geek and Comic Con you'll see all kinds of things from geek culture (which ironically we think is the cooler part of the culture). According to their Facebook event page (which you should follow for the latest updates), there are a few exciting announcements already. You can expect to see the Greater Evansville Steampunk Society (did you know we had a steampunk society?! That's awesome!), Wibbly Wobbly Crafts, Batsu Adventures, and My Photography Event powered by Roebling Photographics. The photographer will be photographing around the event, and you can purchase your cosplay photos, which is awesome!
So there are already a lot of really cool things in store for the annual Geek and Comic Con, with plenty more announcements to come!
