Geek And Comic Con Coming to Evansville Museum

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is hosting its annual Geek and Comic con once again in 2022.

When is Evansville Museum's Geek & Comic-Con?

The annual event will take place on August 27th, 2022. It is a family-friendly event that will include vendors, panels, and even celebrity guests. The Facebook event page describes Geek & Comic Con as:

The Evansville Museum Geek & Comic Con is a day devoted to celebrating the arts, science and history of geek culture. The event will feature panels and presentations, hands-on activities, board games, a vendor room and a cosplay contest

All Things Geek Culture

So there are already a lot of really cool things in store for the annual Geek and Comic Con, with plenty more announcements to come!