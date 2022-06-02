Missouri Has a Helpful Map Showing You Where Bears are Sighted

We know that the bear population in Missouri is increasing, but it's a big state and hard to keep track of exactly where the bears are. Thanks to a helpful Missouri map, now you can keep track of the sightings of these apex predators.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has a website where you can report bear sightings. That site also includes a map which updates automatically showing where bears are. For example, here are the bear sightings since 2020.

They also have a map breaking down the bear sightings in Missouri between 2015 and 2019.

It's when you combine all the bear sightings from the past 20 years or so that it becomes a bit terrifying.

Earlier this month, we shared with you the news that the Missouri Department of Conservation is warning everyone to be bear aware when they're in the woods. While most of the sightings are in the southern half of the state, the population does seem to becoming more common in the northern parts of Missouri. It's still a rarity, but better safe than sorry.

That's one reason to keep tabs on the Missouri Department of Conservation's bear sightings portal to make sure you don't get an unwelcome surprise next time you're camping.

