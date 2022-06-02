Sweet Indiana Dog Has So Much Love To Give and No One to Give It To [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Romulus

Got pets? Hey, my name is Romulus and I’m a 9-month-old chihuahua/jack Russell terrier mix! I’ve been in and out of the shelter a few times…I’m not a bad boy, I just haven’t found the right home yet! So what does my ideal home look like? LOTS of pets are a must. NOT a fan of little kids, but dog-savvy families with kiddos should still inquire! I should note that I’m almost totally house trained and do well in my crate. Just give me a little guidance, consistency, and patience and I’ll give you the sweetest dog you’ve ever owned! The adoption fee is $150.

Visit vhslifesaver.org to apply, or come meet Romulus at VHS!

What is going on at the VHS

More cheese whiz and chicken broth, please!!

These two items are used daily for dog enrichment and we are currently OUT! Donations can be brought to the shelter Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 pm, and Sundays, noon-4 pm

Or shop our wish lists here: https://www.chewy.com/.../vanderburgh-humane-society...

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

