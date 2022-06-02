While trying to find different places to take my granddaughter, this summer, I came across a beautiful and fun lake waterpark that I never knew existed.

It's Pine Lake Waterpark! A midwest hidden gem located in the countryside of Berne, Indiana.

The lake turned waterpark started out as a sand quarry and turned into a little slice of summer paradise.

The history behind Pine Lake Water Park

Pine Lake Waterpark, located four miles west of Berne Indiana, has been a family-run business since 1922. The story of Pine Lake begins with a farmer, Levi Augsburger, who, in 1908, began to dig for sand. Before long, Augsburger had turned a flat field into a sand quarry. The quarry was workable, but only for a few years. Water became a problem...

After a few different owners and a need to cool off, Pine Lake evolved into what it is today.

What does Pine Lake Waterpark look like today?

Fast forward to today and you have an awesome family fun destination at a very affordable price.

Glenn Scholer was asked in the summer of 2020, his 60th as head manager at Pine Lake, what has motivated him over the years. He replied that his goal has been...To give people an inexpensive place to go. Family members have been pressuring me to raise prices since the 60s. With low prices and high volume, you get a satisfied customer. Better to make a little and sell a lot than make a lot and sell a little. Often, people have told me that they appreciate the prices.

- pinelakewaterpark.com

We had such a great time! We drove 2 hours and spent the day at pine lake. It was well worth the day trip! The food was reasonable, everyone was exceptionally polite, and it was a very relaxed atmosphere! We will definitely make a summer tradition of this!!! - Amanda

Friendly for all ages. Best swimming hole ever! - Jessica Ann

Well worth the drive! My kids loved every bit of it! - Amber Marie

GREAT PRICES, FOOD AND VERY PEACEFUL - Lora

We had a great time. Lots of stuff to do. Will definitely go again. - Jodi

We have been here twice now and we love it. It is always nice and clean and the staff is friendly. Fun for all ages. Truly one of Indiana’s top fun places to visit. - Crystal

Great Times Awesome Memories! Three generations so far have enjoyed Pine Lake!!! - Lori

Kids love it. Lots of activities and can’t beat the price. Their food and ice cream are really good. - Jenni

Fun inexpensive family destination. There were 6 of us ranging in age from 3 to 61 and everyone had fun. - Celine

How big is Pine Lake?

Also known for some fantastic fishing spots, Pine Lake is perfect for enjoying lake activities and is big enough to provide the space you need to have the most fun.

Pine Lake is a 710 surface acre lake in northeast Indiana, at La Porte. This multi-recreation use lake offers boating, handicap access, shoreline fishing, and plenty of fishing from boats, which can be rented at the marina. This is a great place for an outdoor vacation with the family.

- aa-fishig.com

Make Pine Lale Waterpark a part of your summer plans. See more photos and get more info, HERE.

