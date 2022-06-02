For some of us, we could celebrate National Donut Day every day. The very first job I ever applied for was at Burr's Donuts in Princeton. I can still remember the smell, and oh that chocolate icing. It's probably a good thing that I didn't get the job, I would've gotten fired trying to find out that secret recipe. Actually, I'm still looking for that unique chocolate icing, if anybody happens to know it!

rod-long-6SMF42-JTAc-unsplash rod-long-6SMF42-JTAc-unsplash loading...

What is National Donut Day?

National Donut Day isn't one of those made-up holidays. It actually has a rich history with the Salvation Army and helped bring some sweetness to our soldiers in World War I. Volunteers that were known as the 'Donut Lassies' traveled overseas to bring supplies, and provide spiritual compassion and the delicacies we know as the donut to our front-line soldiers.

SALVATION ARMY DONUT DAY 02 SALVATION ARMY DONUT DAY 02 loading...

Donut Heros

In 1938 the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies were celebrated in Chicago for their service. They didn't swing by a donut shop every morning for the soldiers. They made the donuts with their own special recipe. So now, the first Friday in June is National Donut Day, and it's all thanks to the organization that is still known for 'Doing the Most Good'.

Get our free mobile app

-arad-mihan-26dbQ1heKJk-unsplash -arad-mihan-26dbQ1heKJk-unsplash loading...

What Makes a Donut 'The Best'?

Some people will argue that the best donut is the simple glazed or an icing-covered long john. I love the donuts with Bavarian creme or custard. This is not to be confused with a simple creme-filled or jelly-filled donut. I absolutely loved Windmill donuts, too. They had a cinnamon roll the size of my face, and it was glazed, then topped with chocolate icing.

Who Has The Best Donuts in The Evansville Area?

We are very fortunate to have a great selection of donut shops here in the Evansville area. But the big question today is...Who has THE BEST donuts? Take our poll and see if the Tri-State agrees. Will it be a locally-owned shop, a national chain, or a grocery store? You decide! Take a look at the nominees, then vote. If your favorite spot to get donuts isn't listed, fill in OTHER, and we'll add it to the list.

Dunkin'

#7 Dunkin' Dunkin' Facebook loading...

Donut Bank

#4 Donut Bank Donut Bank Facebook loading...

Krispy Kreme

-fidel-fernando-KY5ZBCIE18E-unsplash -fidel-fernando-KY5ZBCIE18E-unsplash loading...

Schnucks Bakery

kyle-brinker-JMnG0zDA1wU-unsplash kyle-brinker-JMnG0zDA1wU-unsplash loading...

Parlor Doughnuts

Facebook/Parlor Doughnuts Facebook/Parlor Doughnuts loading...

Meijer Bakery

amy-syiek-go8noelIrQM-unsplash amy-syiek-go8noelIrQM-unsplash loading...

Pioneer Bakery

#1 Pioneer Bakery Pioneer Bakery FB Page loading...

The Milk Barn Cafe'

fb fb loading...

VOTE

11 Evansville Area Restaurants Offering The Best Bang for Your Buck Yelp is a useful tool to read user reviews and see what our local restaurants have to offer. Let's take a tasty look into the top 11 locally-owned restaurants that won't break the bank.