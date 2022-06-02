Evansville Libraries Collecting School Supplies for Teachers Through July 18th

School is out for the summer across the Evansville area and while both teachers and students are enjoying a much-needed break from the books, most teachers are already looking ahead to the start of the school year (I know, I'm married to one). They're looking at the list of students they'll have when the new school year begins in August, and maybe even thinking about how they'll approach the subjects they'll be teaching. Of course, in order for their students to do the work that will need to be done, they'll need supplies to make it happen. The majority of that burden falls on the parents to buy the supplies their child will need. However, with prices on everything being high these days, school supplies may take a backseat to more important needs like electricity and food. That's why teachers also need to make sure their classrooms are well-stocked with supplies. While some of those are provided by the schools and the school corporation, budgets only go so far, leaving each teacher responsible for making up the difference. The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is looking to assist teachers with those supplies through its "Seasons of Sharing" campaign, and they need your help to make it happen.

What are the EVPL "Seasons of Sharing?"

According to a press release announcing the initiative late last year from the EVPL:

Each “season” throughout the year, a different community need will be highlighted. The library will partner with different local charities to provide opportunities for our community to give back through donation drives.

The first of these donation drives took place last December and focused on collecting winter essentials such as gloves, hats, scarfs, coats, and jackets of all sizes for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation's student clothing resource, Hangers.

This season's drive is focusing specifically on collecting the following items for Evansville classrooms:

Notebooks

Pencils

Paper

Glue

Scissors

Markers

Paint

Art supplies

Decorations

Calculators

Staplers

Binders

Who Will Recieve the Donated Supplies?

Donations will be accepted through July 18th (2022) with all items collected being turned over to the EVSC's Teacher's Locker, located on the backside of the Academy for Innovative Studies on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue on Evansville's north side (the old North High School), which allows teachers to pick out the supplies they need for their classrooms free of charge.

Donations can be dropped off at any one of the eight EVPL locations around the city.

