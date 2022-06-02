More Opioid Rescue Kits Being Installed Throughout Warrick Co. Thanks to a Grieving Grandma

Opioid Rescue Boxes Installed in Warrick County

This spring, two opioid rescue boxes were installed in Warrick County, and it looks like one of them has already been used. The boxes are seemingly serving their purpose as Narcan kits have already been taken.

Debi Neal, the owner of 1901 Emporium where one of the kits is located, not only hoped to make a difference in the community but also wanted to help her friend, Jean Carter, who lost her grandson to an overdose last year.

“If there was something we could do, one life we could try to save, we wanted to help,” Neal told 14News.

Jean told us that since May 6th, 32 units and five Fentanyl test strips have been taken from the Boonville location and four units from the Chandler location.

I couldn't save J, but hopefully, I can save someone else's someone.

Overdose Lifeline

With opioid overdoses at an all-time high in the Hoosier state, this is a big step in the right direction. The rescue boxes are how the organization, Overdose Lifeline, hopes to make a difference and save lives. As a statewide non-profit in Indiana, it aims to help families and communities affected by substance abuse through support, advocacy, and education services. The opioid crisis is one that is very dear to founder, Justin Phillips’ heart as she lost her son to a heroin overdose. This ultimately led her to start Overdose Lifeline in 2014.

What Can You Find in an Opioid Rescue Box?

Each rescue box contains life-saving materials that can be used within the community. The kits contain Narcan with instructions on how to administer it, information regarding the signs of an overdose, and testing strips that can be used to detect fentanyl. There is also a card for anyone afraid of reporting an overdose.

Who Should Use the Opioid Rescue Boxes?

I asked Jean if the kits were for people to take to have on hand in case of an emergency. She said, "[People should] take them out for themselves, for a loved one, or just in case they find someone. I just want to save a life."

Where are the Warrick Co. Opioid Rescue Boxes?

You can find the boxes in Warrick Co. in Chandler at the corner of Washington and State Street and another on the square in Boonville on the side of the 1901 Emporium building. Jean told me that she's working on getting more boxes to be placed at Boonville City Lake, Freidman Park, and Scales Lake within the next few weeks.

Other Ways to Find Help

As the opioid epidemic numbers continue to rise in Indiana, these efforts are important now more than ever. The CDC ranks Indiana 13th for deaths related to overdose. According to DrugAbuseStatstics.org, 67.8% of overdose deaths involved opioids.

Currently, Overdose Lifeline has installed 10 rescue boxes in the Southern Indiana area.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, you can reach out for help by calling 1-800-662-HELP or visiting www.findtreatment.samhsa.gov to locate a treatment facility.

