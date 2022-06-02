The Executive Inn Showroom Lounge hosted many major concert events from 1977 to 2008. It's Throwback Thursday, so join us as we revisit some of the biggest and best '70s artists to take the stage in Owensboro. From Johnny Cash, Sammy Davis Jr., Glen Campbell, Wayne Newton, and every musician in between, it was a memorable decade in Owensboro!

I have so many fond memories of the Showroom Lounge in Downtown Owensboro. My first visit to the Executive Inn Rivermont was when I made a visit in 1993 for a WaxWorks convention. I was just a small-town girl, so you can imagine how I felt when I walked through the doors for the first time. It was the biggest high-rise hotel I'd ever seen. The Showroom Lounge was so bright, welcoming, and spacious. I had no idea that in October of 1994, I would move to Owensboro and spend much more time there.

Remembering the Executive Inn Rivermont



Entrepreneur Bob Green had a vision for the Owensboro Riverfront in the '70s. Although he had many lifetime achievements, the biggest one that affected the Owensboro community was the building of the Executive Inn Rivermont. He already owned Executive Inn locations in Evansville and Vincennes, but turning his vision to downtown Owensboro, created decades of tourism and entertainment. The 250-room hotel and convention center opened its doors on October 14th, 1977. More rooms would be added during the construction project.

Executive Inn Rivermont Showroom Lounge

When the Executive Inn opened, there was a huge celebration. The entertainment for the grand opening was held in the International Rooms because the Showroom Lounge wasn't quite finished. By the time Charlie Rich was asked to be part of the celebration, he already had two number one hits, "Behind Closed Doors" and "The Most Beautiful Girl,". He was at the peak of his career! Comic Woody Woodbury also took the stage during the grand opening event. Woodbury was a beloved comedian, actor, and talk show host who dominated the '60s. Everyone was singing, dancing, and laughing at the event! Here are the biggest performers who took the stage at the Executive Inn Rivermont in the '70s.

CHARLIE RICH - OCTOBER 14TH, 1977

JIM ED BROWN SHOW - OCTOBER 17TH - 22ND, 1977

PHYLLIS DILLER - OCTOBER 31ST THRU NOVEMBER 5TH, 1977

ANNE MURPHY - NOVEMBER 7TH - 12TH, 1977

JIM BAILEY - DECEMBER 5TH - 10TH, 1977

LYNN ANDERSON - DECEMBER 11TH, 1977

FRANK SINATRA JR. - JANUARY 30TH THRU FEBRUARY 4TH, 1978

TOM JONES - FEBRUARY 10TH - 11TH, 1978

BRENDA LEE - FEBRUARY 13TH - 18TH, 1978

THE MILLS BROTHERS - MARCH 27TH THRU APRIL 1ST, 1978

THE FIFTH DIMENSION - MAY 15TH, 20TH, 1978

THE LETTERMEN - JULY 25TH - 29TH, 1978

THE INK SPOTS - JULY 31ST THRU AUGUST 5TH, 1978

JOHNNY CASH - AUGUST 18TH - 19TH, 1978

BURL IVES - AUGUST 25TH - 26TH, 1978

THE MAC DAVIS SHOW - SEPTEMBER 1ST - 2ND, 1978

JERRY LEE LEWIS - SEPTEMBER 18TH, 1978

JIM NABORS - SEPTEMBER 29TH - 30TH, 1978

FATS DOMINO - OCTOBER 2ND, 1978

DIONNE WARWICK - OCTOBER 27TH - 28TH, 1978

THE TEMPTATIONS - NOVEMBER 3RD - 4TH, 1978

CHUBBY CHECKER - NOVEMBER 10TH - 11TH, 1978

MEL TILLIS - DECEMBER 29TH, 1978

LORNA LUFT - JANUARY 29TH THRU FEBRUARY 3RD, 1979

TONY MARTIN & CYD CHARISSE - FEBRUARY 8TH - 10TH, 1979

RONNIE MILSAP - FEBRUARY 16TH - 17TH, 1979

WAYE NEWTON - MARCH 16TH - 17TH, 1979

MICKEY GILLEY & THE RED ROSE EXPRESS - MARCH 23RD - 24TH, 1979

CRYSTAL GAYLE - APRIL 6TH - 7TH, 1979

GLEN CAMPBELL - JUNE 8TH - 9TH, 1979

SAMMY DAVIS JR. - JULY 13TH - 14TH, 1979

CHARO - OCTOBER 5TH - 6TH, 1979

FRANKIE AVALON - NOVEMBER 9TH - 10TH, 1979

Those are just some of the outstanding artists that came to play at the Showroom Lounge in the '70s. Did you see any of those performances? Which was your favorite? Join us as we reminisce and celebrate the most popular performances from the '80s soon. That decade provided music from Donnie & Marie, Reba, The Judds, Marshall Tucker Band, and more!

Here's a great video to keep the reminiscing going.