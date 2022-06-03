VISIT: Kentucky Waterpark Has Enormous Wave Pool, Six Waterslides, & Winding Lazy River

If you're looking for a fun place to cool off this summer and add to your travel bucket list we found a Kentucky Waterpark that is a total one-stop splash shop for the whole family.

WHAT IS SOMERSET SPLASH?

Somerset Splash is celebrating 15 years in business this year and making a big comeback from the pandemic. Whether you're wanting to relax or burn off some energy you can literally do it all at Somerset Splash.

They have a huge wave pool, and multiple slides for families to enjoy, and perhaps the most wonderful part is the winding lazy river where you can kick your feet up and float the day away.

ALL SOMERSET HAS TO OFFER

According to their Facebook page, they are Kentucky's Best Waterpark, and here's why;

3 Body Slides ( 1 Fully Open, 1 Partially Open, and 1 Fully Enclosed). ** A large partially closed and partially open Tube Slide. ** A winding lazy river, for all your relaxation needs. **An ENORMOUS 298,000 Gallon Wave Pool, with waves up to 4 feet tall! ** Kiddie Play Area for all the young ones with features and interactive attractions within itself. *Double Loop Super Bowl Slide *Speed Slide approximately 40 feet high *Wading Pool for parents with children under 48 inches tall

You can even rent a cabana for the day to have your own private relaxing getaway.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU

We've talked all about the fun you can have but you know you're gonna work up an appetite playing all day. They have you covered with an amazing concession stand. You can get just about anything your tummy desires from burgers, wings, chicken sandwiches, baskets of fries, you name it they probably can cook it up for you. Personally, I want one of those cinnamon pretzels YUMMMMMY!

PLANNING YOUR TRIP

If you're thinking you may want to visit there are some things you need to know before you go. We found their FAQ's right here.

Wanna go? Here's all you need to know about pricing and season passes.

