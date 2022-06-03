Big Neighborhood Yard Sales in Owensboro This Weekend

It's a weekend full of bargains here in Owensboro and we have all the details on we're to find them at the latest neighborhood yard sales.

Graystone & Windstone Estates Annual Neighborhood Sale is happening this weekend and you are invited to the festivities.

The sale will take place on both Friday and Saturday. We heard a rumor that there will be food and possible ice cream trucks posted up in the area for a little snack while you shop. Please don't be that person that is creeping in yards at 5 a.m. Just don't do it.

In case you missed it I did an article on

Yard Sale Do's & Don'ts:

To the Seller

10. Please do not sell your dirty, stained undies in a 10 cent bin. I'll give you a dollar not to sell them.

9. It is a yard sale if it is in your yard and a garage sale if in your garage the two cannot be interchanged.

8. One table of knick-knacks, two 1980's prom dresses, and a lawnmower is not a sale. I will just drive past mad off because I wasted gas.

7. Please do not sell half-empty bottles of lotion, makeup or used lipstick for $1. I MEAN REALLY! Those go in the free box which we will discuss later.

6. You are not a Justice/Gap kids franchise do not price your kid's clothes that way. Stains and smells do not up the value.

5. Clinique/make-up freebies should be free do not try and sell them for full price.

4. Your kids are precious but please teach them how to make kool-aid. 2 cups sugar 1 part water 1 packet of kool-aid clean pitcher! I will buy that deliciousness all day :)

3. Please take personal photos out of frames. Some faces only a family could love.

2. Videotapes yes I said videotapes are outdated price them as such. $5 for Pee wee's Big Adventure is a little much.

1. Lastly when I ask you if you'll come down in price on an item I do not want the life story of how much you paid for it and how you can't part with it for less than so much. And the only reason you're selling it is because it doesn't match your new stuff. Guess what? If you don't sell it at the end of the day it still isn't gonna match COME OFF IT ALREADY! You are not Hobby Lobby.

To the Buyer

8. Yes this is all the stuff I have. Do you see anymore?

7. If my sign says the sale is 7a-12p it means just that! Please do not peek inside my garage at 530a or you may get more than you bargained for.

6. Do not stay an hour looking and then take something from the free box and leave.

5. No my yard furniture is not for sale do you see a price tag!?

4. This is not a grab bag sale. Buy or go.

3. I do not remember the life history of my lawnmower you put gas in it and it cuts grass that's the long and short of it. Pretty simple.

2.No I do not have change for a hundred if I did would I be having a yard sell!?

1. YES, MY DOG BITES!