Midwest Woman Posts Viral ‘Bear’ Poem That Speaks Massive Amounts of Female Truth

Did you ever think about what animal you would be if you come back to live another life after you died? You see the question asked all the time. But, have you ever really thought about it?

Get our free mobile app

It seems like a pretty general and fun question. After all, there are so many animals to choose from, the options seem endless. Would you consider coming back as a bear? If you are a woman, you might.

I'm Gonna Be a Bear poem

I came across a Facebook post with a photo of this poem on a piece of paper. When I looked at the engagement numbers, I could see the post had gone viral. So, I read it to find out why. I read it several times.

Not only was it insightful, but it was done in a light-hearted way. I could immediately see the meaning behind the poignant poem.

The photo of the poem was posted by Tammy M., who lives in Iowa, but the author is actually unknown. I found the same poem on 52best.com and wanted to share it with you.

In this life, I’m a woman. In my next life, I’d like to come back as a bear. When you’re a bear, you get to hibernate. You do nothing but sleep for six months. I could deal with that.

(My take - Sometimes, as women, we always feel tired and like we never get enough sleep. It seems like everyone always needs us. A six-month nap does sound good.)

Canva Canva loading...

Before you hibernate, you’re supposed to eat yourself stupid. I could deal with that too.

(My take - As women, we are always trying to watch what we eat. We feel like we eat too much or don't eat the right foods to help keep us fit. Then, when we eat ourselves stupid, we feel guilty and we shouldn't.)

Canva Canva loading...

When you’re a girl bear, you birth your children (who are the size of walnuts) while you’re sleeping and wake to partially grown, cute, cuddly cubs. I could definitely deal with that.

(My take - Being a mom is great, but delivering a baby is hard. Then being the mother of a newborn is hard, too. Babies the size of walnuts instead of 8 lbs, and moving right past the sleepless night stage of newborns, would be amazing.)

Canva Canva loading...

If you’re a mama bear, everyone knows you mean business. You swat anyone who bothers your cubs. If your cubs get out of line, you swat them too. I could deal with that.

(My take - Moms don't always get their fierceness validated. Women are often considered bitchy and bossy if they speak their minds. But, that never stopped me. A bear's personality would fit me, and most women I know, perfectly.)

Canva Canva loading...

If you’re a bear, your mate EXPECTS you to wake up growling. He EXPECTS that you will have hairy legs and excess body fat.

(My take - It's time to accept ourselves as we are, big belly, bad attitude, big hips, hairy legs, chin whiskers, and all. everyone around us needs to accept it, too. Mixed with the love and tenderness in our hearts, we make the perfect mama bears. 0 )

Canva Canva loading...

Yup, gonna be a bear!

(My take - Me, too!)

Canva Canva loading...

- Author Unknown

I have a feeling there will be quite a few bears in our next life. But, you know what, it's ok to be a bear in this life, too. Right now.

Except for the 6 months of hibernation. That will be a little hard to do. We'll save that part for later. Oh, and the walnut-sized babies that grow while you take a long nap. We'll have to wait on that one as well.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom