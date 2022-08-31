Is There a Panda Bear Living in Red River Gorge? Kentucky Hikers See Image in Trees

On one of my Kentucky hiking Facebook groups, I came across some very interesting photos. It looked like two hikers has stumbled upon a Panda bear in the trees at Red River Gorge Geological Area, Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky.

Although the photos were taken last year, they still fascinated me because this is the work of Mother Nature. Unless a Panda escaped from the zoo, there would not be one in the trees of the Bluegrass state.

Where do Pandas live?

World Wildlife says,

Pandas live mainly in temperate forests high in the mountains of southwest China, where they subsist almost entirely on bamboo.

My in-laws grow bamboo in the Hollar back behind their house, but no Pandas have come by to sit a spell. That would be pretty far for them to swim for such a small amount of bamboo. Let's just say, it wouldn't be worth the trip from China.

Kentucky Hikers See What Looks Like Panda in the Woods

While hiking, Carole and her friend Jessica came across something unexpected.

Carole's Facebook post described what they saw like this...

I stopped in at Angel’s Windows in Red River Gorge yesterday to check on the grazing horse and found a Panda in a tree on the way out.

Do you see what appears to be a panda bear in the trees atop the arching rock formation?

Out of peripheral vision, as they passed by, Carole and Jessica saw some discoloration on the tree bark and the placement of tree moss on the tree trunk. It made make it look exactly like a panda bear was holding on to the tree.

Carole told me exactly where the 'panda' is located at Red River Gorge.

About halfway on the return trail (a tree splits the path and you will have passed both glory holes) at this point search up in trees to the left. That is where the Panda was found. Once you see the horse you need not go any further out.

If you go hiking this Fall, at the gorge, let me know if it still looks like a panda is in the trees. Take some photos. I would love to see them.

