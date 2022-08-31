The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?
While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
The website, Earn Spend Live searched the country and evaluated miles of infrastructure, taking into account the average number of fatalities each year, to determine which roads are the most dangerous in each state. According to Earn Spend Live:
While there are plenty of safe roads to travel with gorgeous views to behold, there are other roads where you need to be a lot more vigilant. Some roads, you may even want to avoid entirely if you can help it. We've compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities that occur each year. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable. Remember that Robert Frost took the road less traveled by. Why? Because he knew the other one would kill him!
So, when it comes to Indiana, which road was named the most dangerous? Let's take a look...
Most Dangerous Road in Indiana
According to Earn Spend Live, the most dangerous road in Indiana is one that begins just south of Evansville and runs parallel along the Illinois border all the way north into the south side of Chicago. If you guessed Highway 41, you are correct.
Earn Spend Live says:
Indiana is well known for its motor speedways and it seems its drivers also think they are on a motor speedway when they commute to work. The US 41 route in Indiana has had 106 crashes and 111 fatalities over 10 years. The average number of annual fatalities is 11.1. Slow down there, guys.
Would you agree or disagree with Highway 41 being named the most dangerous road in Indiana? You can see the full report and find out what the most dangerous roads in other states are by clicking here.
