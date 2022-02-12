Video: Chicago Man Throws Snowballs, Brick After Mask Request

Video: Chicago Man Throws Snowballs, Brick After Mask Request

Look, I get it. There are very large numbers of people here in Illinois, and the whole country, who are really, really tired of wearing a mask. It's completely understandable.

What isn't quite so understandable is deciding the best way to show your displeasure is by throwing bricks at store windows.

But it's happening anyway.

For Those Who Are Unfamiliar, The Wieners Circle Is A Hot Dog Stand On Clark Street in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood

I've never been there myself, but after reading this description of the Wieners Circle, it's definitely on my Illinois food joint bucket-list (Wikipedia):

It is known for its Maxwell Street Polish, Char-dogs, hamburgers, cheese fries, and the mutual verbal abuse between the employees and the customers during the late-weekend hours. Larry Gold, one of the proprietors, called a drunk and distracted customer an "asshole" in order to get his attention. This set off the late-night abuse culture of the restaurant. The atmosphere can range from playful to hostile.

Speaking Of Hostile, A Would-Be Customer Got Very Hostile Over A Mask Requirement

This sort of scenario has played out all over the country, with some angry people finding out later that losing your temper and throwing things, breaking things, and/or fighting people over being asked to mask up is going to end up being a problem.

Just ask the Iowa man who was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking and beating another customer in a store parking lot. Why? The other customer had asked that the man pull up his mask.

That's what happened Wednesday night in Chicago:

