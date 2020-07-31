University of Evansville Delays Fall Semester Start to August 26th

University of Evansville's fall semester will now start on August 26th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release UE announced that they're delaying the fall 2020 semester. It was scheduled to start on August 17th, but has now been delayed to the 26th. In the press release UE states that the reason for the delay is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana. Academic instruction for the semester will run until November 25th. After Thanksgiving break students won't return to campus, they will take their final exams online, and the last day of the semester will be on December 9th. UE has a health care taskforce in place to help make sure they can get students back to campus as safely as possible.

In a statement from Dr. Payal Patel-Dovlatabadi, associate professor of public health he states:

"While we are doing everything we can to protect our community, we also ask our students to do their part so we can minimize the spread. Masks and social distancing have been proven to help, and that is why these two measures will be so important on our campus this fall."

You get the full information on the upcoming semester delay, plus what UE is doing to protect students, here.