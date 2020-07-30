Yes, Hot Dog Rice Krispie Treats Are A Thing, But I Have A Better Idea
Yep, you read it right. Hot Dog Rice Krispie Treats is an actual thing. The website Vulgar Chef, who specializes in gross and disgusting food combinations, posted a video showing the steps to making the interesting and unappealing concoction. They must of had a lot of time on their hands during quarantine. It IS what they do, though, combine the food that should really never be combined and give it a try.
The name says it all. The recipe combines marshmallows and Rice Krispies, topped with a garnish of ketchup, mustard, and relish.
Watch the video here!
Here is an actual Youtube review of the...(insert gulp)...Hot Dog Rice Krispie Treats.
Ok, I think this looks disgusting, BUT I think they might be on to something. Maybe. What if you exchanged one ingredient for another? Take a look.
