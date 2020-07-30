Home Depot Recalling Nearly 100,000 Artificial Christmas Trees Due to Possible Burn Hazard

If you or someone you know bought an artificial Christmas tree from Home Depot last year, there's a chance it falls under a recently issued recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Willis Electric, the company who makes the foot pedal switches for the line of Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide, voluntarily issued the recall after receiving over 500 complaints the foot pedal switch that allows you to change the color pattern of the lights installed in the tree was overheating. One of those complaints report the issue did cause a burn.

The recall applies to trees sold between June and December 2019 between the prices of $80 and $360 with the following Model and SKU numbers:

Model Number: W14N0127

SKU Numbers: 1004391988, 1004147107

Model Number: W14N0157

SKU Number: 1004363928, 1004213736

Model Number: W14N0126

SKU Number: 1004363929, 1004213737

Model Number: W14N0149

SKU Number: 1004213744

Model Number: W14N0148

SKU Number: 1004213742

Those numbers can be found on a tag attached to the tree's power cord.

If you have one of the trees listed below, you can call Willis Electric's customer service line at 866-210-5958 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, or visit their website and click on the Recall tab to request a replacement switch.

[Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission]