Mesker Park Zoo & CMoe Ask Community to Help Urge Legislators to Include Them in Funding
Congress is on the verge of passing COVID-19 emergency funding, and places like Mesker Park Zoo and CMoe need help to make sure that non-profit museums and zoos get in on that emergency funding.
Here's how you can help them out. First off the zoo, Mesker Park Zoo is a part of the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and the AZA is working to help make sure zoos and aquariums can secure emergency funding as they've been operating on a smaller budget than usual due to the shut down. Here's what the AZA says about needing these funds:
Like other sectors of the economy, AZA-accredited facilities are facing significant hardships in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. They are temporarily closed or operating at reduced capacity. However, AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums face the unique challenge of retaining sufficient staff and supplies to care for their animals. This will further strain budgets at a time when fewer guests are coming through their gates.Policymakers need to hear directly from you about the need to include zoos and aquariums in COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus packages.Please contact Congress to express your support for assistance for zoos and aquariums in economic stimulus legislation.
It's time to SPEAK up!
The Children's Museum of Evansville needs your help. Congress is days away from passing COVID-19 emergency funding.
Follow the link below and urge your legislators to include funding for non-profit museums, aquariums, zoos and performing arts centers.
Learn more: https://www.childrensmuseums.org/about/covid-19/covid-19-advocacy