Evansville Rescue Mission in Need of Eggs

The Evansville Rescue Mission has stayed busy serving food in the Evansville area, but now they're in need of eggs!

In a post on the Evansville Rescue Mission Facebook page, they announced that they could really use donations of an unusual item, eggs. I guess it's not that unusual, but you just don't typically hear of places needing donations of eggs. They also are in need of clamshell to-go containers. As you know the Evansville Rescue Mission serves many meals to people in the Evansville region, and they also have a meal-to-go program.

Thank you for the support!

You can drop off your egg or clamshell to-go container donations to the Evansville Rescue Mission located at 500 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713. They're number is (812) 421-3800 if you have any questions and want to reach out to them.