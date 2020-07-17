Unique and Romantic Dome Glamping Experience Awaits You In The Smokey Mountains – See Inside

Staying in a hotel seems just plain boring when you have so many cool choices and unique experiences to choose from. If I'm planing a getaway or vacation, I always go to RVShare, VRBO, or Airbnb.

Our latest was a camping trip where we rented an awesome camper that slept 10 people. The owners even came and set it up for us, and took it down. We also stayed in an Airbnb in West Virginia that was an A-Frame chalet. It was so cool.

I'm thinking about planning a social distancing getaway with just my husband. It's or 10th wedding anniversary on November 6th of this is year. We took out honeymoon in the Smokey Mountains and I thought, why not, try and find a cool lace to take him for the weekend. I think I found one.

It's a dome house and it's only big enough for two. Decorated beautifully, it has a country chic feel. I know from the outside it looks kinda simple, but wait until you see the inside. It's secluded, private and romantic. Just what I'm looking for. <3

See more pics and book your stay HERE.