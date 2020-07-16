Boonville Childcare Center Asking for Help Identifying Thief

Thank God for Kids Childcare in Boonville is needing help identifying a man who stole one of their cameras. The man was seen riding up through the parking lot of the childcare center on July 14th around 11:19 PM. The man gets off his back and walks up, jumps and rips one of their security cameras from the wall of the building. Luckily another security camera caught the bizarre incident.

Thank God for Kids Childcare shared the video to their Facebook page in hopes that someone in the public can identify this man. They ask that if you do, please call the Boonville Police Department with any information.

Here's the statement from their Facebook page.

On the night of July 14th, at 11:19 pm this person, rode a bike through our lot, parked it and stole one of the cameras from the front of our building. Our cameras are used to ensure the safety of our kids and families. Please, if you know this person, call the boonville police department, or 8126416840. We appreciate your help in apprehending this crimimal!

Check out the video below.