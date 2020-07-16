Evansville Restaurant Offers Tips For Wearing Mask In Restaurants

The executive order mandating masks to be worn in public within Evansville is underway. One common question that I have been seeing from folks on social media is about wearing masks in restaurants.

"How are we supposed to wear a mask while eating out?"

That seems to be one of several popular questions and concerns regarding this mask mandate. I had some myself.

Look, I get it. We all have our own opinions about this. Some are okay with it, others are strongly against it. However, at the end of the day, this is the world that we live in. If we want this coronavirus thing to pass by sooner rather than later, maybe we should give this mask thing a shot.

Yesterday, I was scrolling through Facebook and noticed a lot of my friends sharing a post from Fool Moon Grill and Bar in Evansville. As I looked at the post, it seemed to have answered some of the questions that I had about wearing masks at restaurants.

The post offers eight tips and tricks to wearing masks inside of restaurants that might be of value to you. You know, since we have to wear masks in public for the time being. Give it a look and give it a try. What could it hurt?