Krispy Kreme To Celebrate Their Birthday w/BOGO Dozen Doughnuts

This Friday marks the 83rd Birthday of the hot & sticky Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut. For nearly a century, Krispy Kreme has been a household name and to celebrate their birthday, the doughnut chain is offering up a free dozen original glazed doughnuts. But there is a stipulation. To get the free dozen, you've got to buy a dozen first and the offer is only available on Friday, July 17, 2020 at participating locations.

In a statement on their website, Krispy Kreme said:

It’s our Birthday this Friday! We’re turning 83 and we’re still hot after all these years! In celebration of our iconic hot, fresh and delicious doughnuts, we are offering the hottest deal of the year! On our birthday this Friday, 7/17, get one FREE Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen! In honor of all this hotness, we will also have extended Hot Light hours! No RSVP required for this birthday party! Don’t miss out on the chance to celebrate with us!

In Evansville, you can find Krispy Kreme at 727 N Burkhardt Road.

