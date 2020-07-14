Evansville Assisted Living Facility Looking for Pen Pals for Residents

Sometimes a simple letter can make someone's day, and who knows you may just make a new friend in the process! The Wyndmoor of Evansville LLC is a retirement and assisted living facility, and they're looking for pen pals for a few of their residents. With the COVID-19 pandemic many places where senior citizens live have had to take extra precautions to make sure residents stay safe. Having a pen pal is a safe and unique way to brighten up someone's day.

Here's what The Wyndmoor of Evansville LLC said about the pen pal program in a Facebook post:

Our residents are needing some Pen Pals! Pick a friend, write them a letter, send a card, color a picture or whatever you think would brighten their day. Send them to the address below. They can't wait to hear from you. The Wyndmoor of Evansville

(Pen Pals name)

6521 Greendale Dr.

Evansville, IN 47711