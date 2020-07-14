Donut Bank Moving to Drive Thru and Carry Out Only For Time Being

Due to increasing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants and local businesses have changed their business operations temporarily. Today Donut Bank took to Facebook to announce that they'll be closing their dining rooms at all locations, and reverting back to drive thru and carry out only.

Their Facebook post reads:

Attention Customers Due to increasing concerns over COVID-19, Donut Bank has made the decision to close our dining areas ONLY, at all locations beginning Wednesday July 15th 2020. All carry out & drive thru services will remain OPEN and ready to serve you delicious donuts, cookies, pastries, and coffee. Thank you, The Donut Bank Family

This announcement comes just days after it was announced that a mask mandate was coming to the Evansville area. The executive order for the mask mandate is set to go into effect on July 15th.