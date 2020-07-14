See Inside This Nearly $1 Million Newburgh Riverfront Home For Sale

Looking for a nice home with the perfect view of the Ohio River? This Newburgh home is worth looking at. So many things will catch your eye.

Located on the Ohio River and the French Island Trail, perched high atop a hill sits this beautiful home currently on the market. It features a long driveway that leads right to the front of this two story home.

According to the home's listing,

The main floor offers a dining room, office, sitting area, huge great room, kitchen, breakfast nook, powder room, multi-purpose room, attached garage and brand new redesigned master suite. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft area. The finished basement offers a rec room, large laundry with walk-in closet and storm shelter.

This home sits on nearly three acres, and outside is just as amazing as the inside. It features a very nice pool along with a two story pool house. Inside the pool house, on the main floor, there is a "gathering room" with a laundry area and full bath. Upstairs, you will find another home within itself. It's an apartment with a kitchen, full bath, and sleeping area. The pool house also has a space that is currently used as a gym, along with a garage that can hold at least two vehicles.

This is a home that you need to see for yourself. It has so many things going for it that I had to share with you. From the view to the massive, and I mean massive, closet in the master bedroom, it's a house that looks like it belongs on an episode of MTV's Cribs!

The asking price for this riverfront home is slightly under a million dollars at $999,900. You'll see why once you take a tour. See the gallery below to take a look inside this Newburgh home.