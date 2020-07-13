As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

If you’re in the south like I am you must be just as excited for the ol’ "ring of fire" weather pattern to kick back up again and considering how the rest of this year has been going, I’m willing to wager that this summer is going to be pret-ty uncomfortable. Everyone should continue to just hide out in the AC as much as possible for the foreseeable future but, If you do find yourself in a situation where you need to venture outdoors - fear not! I've compiled a short survival list of easily-acquired fans and misters to help you beat the heat.

This portable misting fan is a best seller on Amazon for obvious reasons. It’s portable, rechargeable and offers a refreshing, misting cooling sensation wherever you go. It’s 3 nozzles can spray mist up to 11.5 ft and the pivot feature allows you to adjust the distance and coverage area with a gentle nudge. A fully charged battery offers 3-24 hours of fan time and as an added bonus the detachable battery can also be used as a power bank for charging mobile devices while picnicking, camping or snoozing by the pool.

This powerful portable fan from the fine folks at Ryobi is an absolute game-changer when the heat starts to get oppressive. Ideal for indoor and outdoor use this compact cooling powerhouse will never run out of power thanks to dual power options: use it on the go for hours on end with the ONE+ battery or switch over to electric power with an extension cord for extended use. These fans do (and will) sell out in the summer but don’t you worry, DEWALT puts out a similar product as well.

Let’s be real about it: sometimes you may not be willing to share your personal cooling zone and that’s where a hands-free portable neck fan comes into play. Simply hang this small but powerful Viniper fan around your neck and relish in the peaceful air flow created especially for you. The compact size and USB rechargeable portable power of this little gadget make it easy to keep you cool and calm wherever you go.

This may be an unconventional pick for cooling yourself down outdoors since it’s typically used inside exercise rooms, garages and basements but hear me out: this rugged fan has 3 different performance speeds and allows you to direct air exactly where it’s needed for cooling (i.e. straight at your face, straight up your shirt, etc.). My favorite thing about this utility fan is that it has multiple uses beyond the summer and can be used for ventilating, exhausting and drying anything from wet swimsuits to major spills. If you aren’t sold on the utility-fan-for-comfort idea Lasko also makes an outdoor misting fan that might be better fit.

If you’re looking for more of a permanent solution for an outdoor living space, the iLIVING wall-mounted outdoor fan is a great pick. It comes with a wall-mount kit so you can place it in the perfect spot on your patio and easily switch between three different speeds using a convenient pull chain. The industrial motor is sealed and permanently lubricated so you don’t need to worry about rainstorms ruining your purchase and there's even a misting kit available to turn that steady breeze into a refreshing cooling mist.

A little something for my fellow tent campers out there: a powerful camping lantern fan that can literally help you keep your cool when you’re trying to sleep in uncomfortable temperatures. It’s designed with a strong clamp that can grab onto anything thinner than two-inches and it also has a camping hook so you can hang it from tree branches, inside your tent or even in the car. With just a couple of these genius fans in your arsenal, you can say goodbye to waking up sweaty and angry while summer camping forever (maybe).

Though technically an indoor air circulator fan, this adjustable Vornado is perfect for cooling down a screened-in porch or patio. It’s whisper-quiet and uses energy-efficient vortex action to provide legitimate whole room air circulation and has a fully adjustable head so you can easily direct the airflow. I actually purchased a Vornado for myself when my central air started to kick the bucket during a heatwave a few years ago and it is still the best money I’ve ever spent. In fact, I love my Vornado so much that I almost took it to my sister's wedding as my date.

