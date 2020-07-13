I've dealt with chronic pain for most of my adult life. I've tried a lot of things to help with the pain which is caused by an autoimmune disease. And while pain relievers help, they don't address the root of the problem. A few years ago, I started doing low impact yoga and for the first time in years, I felt relief from my pain problems. Like actual RELIEF! It's pretty amazing and I highly recommend it to everyone - including my husband who is as stiff as an overcooked pot roast. He always kind of looks at me like, ya right. But I still keep trying!

Recently, I saw a post from an Evansville business that might help change his mind! Haynie's Corner Brewing Co. is offering a FREE Virtual Beer Yoga event on July 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

We are coming to the end of our virtual beer yoga series, get in while you can! We hope to resume in person practice soon!

Returning in the name of public health and sanity! Join us at 6:30pm for about an hour of yoga! Get your own beer (might we recommend picking up some carry out from your favorite local brewery before then??) get the yoga mat set up, and we're going to LIVE STREAM your sipasanas. Virtual tipping for Brooke is available by Cash App or Venmo but it's free, no ticket required, just hang out with us.

Yoga will be streamed on our main page, not directly in this event, but RSVP for update notifications! 🍻

Beer and yoga! WHAT? Full disclosure - I'm a beer drinker (YUM) but my husband is not. Since it's a virtual class, you can get whatever beverage you'd like and come have a great time. This would even be a great date night! I'm super excited and can't wait to check it out.

Learn more by visiting the Haynie's Corner Brewing Co. Facebook page.

Haynies Corner Brewing Co.