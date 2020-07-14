Hallmark Channel Created a Line of Wines Inspired by Their Christmas Movies

Christmas has come early this year for fans of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

Hallmark Channel Christmas movies are typically romantic comedies or dramas. Nothing goes better with movies like that than a nice wine. Which is why the network has teamed up with Wines That Rock to launch Hallmark Channel Wines. These wines are holiday-themed and are inspired by the Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies.

These wines are designed to be paired with your favorite Hallmark Channel Christmas films. They have two flavors for you to try out.

The first of which is "Jingle". This drink is described as:

Cabernet Sauvignon glistens a warm ruby color with aromas of dark chocolate, cherry, and a hint of holiday spice. It is rich, merry, and fully textured with profound dark fruit.

The Hallmark Channel

The other wine that they created is called "Joy". Those wondering what kind of wine this is, it is:

A crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc has notes of tropical fruits, white peach, and ripe pineapple. Juicy, fresh and lively citrus fruit flavors come alive in a joyous finish.

The Hallmark Channel

The wines can be purchased as a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack or a case of 12. However, there are only limited quantities of wine that will be bottled this holiday season so you might not want to wait too long to order yours. The wines will be shipped in October to arrive just in time for the Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas movie marathon, “Countdown to Christmas," that begins later that month and runs through the new year.

You can pre-order the wine now on the Hallmark Channel website. However, it should be noted that the wines can't be shipped to several states, including Kentucky.

If October seems like too much of a wait for your Hallmark Christmas movie fix, they are currently running a 17 day Christmas movie marathon. You can find out more about that, and see the full schedule by clicking here.