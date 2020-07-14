The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released information regarding Volvo models ranging from 2007 - 2020 that may be equipped with seat belts that may not work resulting in an increase risk of injury if involved in a crash. The recall includes 307,910 vehicles. According to NHTSA,

The flexible steel cable that connects the seat belt to the front outboard seating positions may fatigue over time, causing the seat belt to not secure the occupant in the event of a crash.

The vehicles impacted by this recall include:

2011 - 2018 Volvo S60

2016 - 2018 Volvo S60CC

2014 -2020 Volvo S60L

2007 - 2016 Volvo S80

2009 - 2015 Volvo S80L

2011 - 2018 Volvo V60

2015 - 2018 Volvo V60CC

2008 - 2016 Volvo V70

2009 - 2016 Volvo XC60

2008 - 2016 Volvo XC70

Volvo is will notify owners and dealers will make the necessary repairs to replace the seat belt anchor cable on both the driver and passenger front seats. If you own a vehicle impacted by this recall, you can contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552 and reference Volvo recall number: R10029.