How To See Comet Neowise This Week Before It Disappears For 6,800 Years

It's not too often that we can spot a comet with our naked eye, so you might want to catch a glimpse of Comet Neowise this week before it's too late.

Comet Neowise has made it's way to the inner solar system for the first time in 6,800 years. Over the past few days, it has become brighter and brighter in the early morning hours...but who wants to wake up at 4 a.m. unless they have to?

Good news! This week, you will be able to see it around sunset with the naked eye. While it is visible just by looking up at the sky, you will be able to see a lot more detail of Comet Neowise with a simple telescope or a pair of binoculars.

According to an article from USA Today, if you want to see the comet during the evening hours, the best time to view it will be July 14th through 19th. The comet will appear in the northwestern sky about one hour after sunset, and it will appear to zoom just below the Big Dipper.

Comet Neowise is the brightest comet in 23 years, since Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997, according to an article by USA Today. Plus it won't make its way back for another 6,800 years, so if you want to see it you better do it soon!