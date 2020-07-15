We heard news today from Walmart & Sams Club corporate officials of their plans to make masks mandatory at all of their locations across the United States beginning on Monday, July 20th. That being said, it's not the only change coming to Evansville Walmart - at least to the Burkhardt Road location.

In a post to Facebook, Evansville's east side Walmart, located Burtkhardt Road, says that beginning tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, 2020 they will be closing the west entrance, and only using the entrance and exit on the grocery side of the store. The post also says that self-checkouts and select employee-manned registers will be accepting only card payments or Walmart pay. They will not be giving cash back either at this time. This is likely due to the national coin shortage. As of now, there is nothing from the west side Walmart on Red Bank Road or the Newburgh location regarding changes to the entrance or exiting of the stores.

These changes are just the latest as Walmart, and many other retailers, have established one-way shopping aisles and ample signage reminding shoppers to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.