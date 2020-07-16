Historic Newburgh Cancels Two Upcoming Events Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Citing the continued spread of COVID-19 across the area, and the uncertainty of what the future holds in terms of the virus, Historic Newburgh, Inc. is erring on the side of caution and cancelling two of the signature events scheduled for the fall.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page Tuesday evening, Executive Director, Troy Wells said "out of a feeling of responsibility to the public," the board voted unanimously to cancel both the fireworks show and the annual Wine Fest. Both events were scheduled in September at the Old Lock and Dam Park. Wells noted that both events have the potential to draw thousands of people to the Newburgh riverfront and there would be "no way" the would be able to effectively enforce the CDC's social distancing and face covering guidelines.

Wells went on to say the status of other annual events, mentioning the annual Ghost Walk Tours specifically, are up in the air, and the board will continue to monitor the status of the virus's spread in the area over the coming weeks before making a decision on whether or not to move forward with those events or cancel them as well.

[Source: Historic Newburgh, Inc. on Facebook]