The List Keeps Growing: Target and CVS Requiring Customers Wear Masks Inside Their Stores

You can now add Target and CVS to the list of retailers that will be requiring masks in all of their stores.

Shortly after Walmart and Sam's Club announced they would require customers to wear masks when shopping inside their stores nationwide, Kohl's announced their own mask policy. Now, Target and CVS are the next two chains to announce a mask policy of their own.

Target's mask policy will begin on August 1st. All guests must wear face masks upon entering any of their stores, except for those with underlying medical conditions and young children. Target says to help their guests, they will be providing disposable masks at store entrances for guests who do not have one already. They will also be adding signage, overhead audio reminders and stationing team members at store entrances to remind guests to wear masks.

CVS will start requiring masks Monday, July 20, the company announced in a news release on July 16th. The company went on to say:

To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.

According to USA Today, there are a few other chains who have (or will have) mask policies go into effect. Kroger will have a mandatory mask policy beginning on July 22nd, while Best Buy and Starbucks started requiring consumers nationwide wear masks Wednesday, July 15th. Schnucks also joins this list as they will require guests to wear masks beginning on July 20th as well.