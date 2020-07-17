Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction Fundraiser Set for Vanderburgh Sheriff Deputy Battling Cancer

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in supporting one of their own who is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with metastatic melanoma.

You've likely noticed a few, or several, friends on Facebook switching their profile pictures to a "Cutrell Strong" logo. The inspiration behind that logo is Sheriff's Deputy Jason Cutrell. The married father of two boys (ages 11 and 5) is a 2004 Reitz High School grad and has been a member of the Sheriff's Office for eight years. He's also represented Team Guns at Guns & Hoses on three different occasions. On July 9th he was taken to the hospital after suffering a seizure while on duty that left him unable to use the left side of his body. After a series of tests, doctors discovered lesions on both his lungs and his brain, one of which was causing bleeding on his brain that doctors removed during surgery a couple of days later.

Earlier this week, a biopsy on his lung revealed the melanoma diagnosis. Melanoma is best known as a form of skin cancer, but can spread to other organs in the body such as the lymph nodes, liver, bones, and as in Jason's case, the lungs and brain.

The diagnosis and fight ahead for Jason and his family will be long and costly, but one they are no doubt ready to face, and one you can join.

Friends and family have created the Cutrell Strong account through Old National Bank where you can make a monetary donation at any branch to help cover the cost of the family's medical expenses. A Cornhole tournament and silent auction is also planned for September 5th (Labor Day Weekend) at the F.O.P. Camp at 5417 North Happe Road on Evansville west side.

Organizers of the event are currently accepting teams for the tournament as well as looking for items to add to the silent auction. If you are interested in playing, or run a business that would like to provide an auction item, contact either Andy Guth at 812-454-2461 or Ben Willis at 812-431-6273.

[Source: Cutrell Strong on Facebook]