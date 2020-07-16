Will EPD have to Enforce Evansville’s Mask Mandate? [Podcast]

Today, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 is the first day of Mayor Winnecke's executive order to wear face masks in Evansville, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. That announcement made us wonder if the Evansville Police Department will be handling mask calls now or what? So, we invited Public Information Officer, Sergeant Nick Winsett in to give us the 4-1-1.

Here is Mayor Winnecke's announcement:

The Indiana Department of Health has put together a series of videos that explain why wearing a mask is so important.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to Evansville residents. The testing site is at the C.K. Newsome Center. Register for an appointment at http://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.

CDC Guidelines to stay healthy:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing .

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community . This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick .

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick .

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Throw used tissues in the trash.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol .