Two Kentucky Farms Bring Farm To Table Event To Town [PHOTOS]

Farmers are what make the world go round. They bless our lives with the hard work they do. Two Kentucky Farms have come together to host a Farm To Table Event.

WHAT DOES FARM-TO-TABLE MEAN?

Farming is so much more than people realize. Farmers provide food to our homes each and every day.

According to Farmer and Frenchman;

What does farm to table mean? Food. Simply put, Farm-to-Table refers to food that comes directly from farms and goes straight to the table to be consumed eliminating any middleman such as a marketplace, grocery store, etc.

CECIL FARMS/HILLVIEW FARMS FARM TO TABLE EVENT

This is the 9th year for the Annual Farm to Table Dinner. Cecil and Hillview Farms come together to invite the community for a yummy homegrown meal. The meats come from Hillview and the fruits and vegetables come from Cecil Farms. Each year they alternate farm locations and this year the event will be held at Hillview Farms located at 5024 Lee Rudy Road, Owensboro.

HERE'S HOW THE EVENT STARTED

According to Suzanne Cecil White;

Started out to give the community an opportunity to connect and know their food and farmer. The community has loved it. Typically sells out pretty quickly. Opportunity to sit down on the farm for a unique, one-of-a-kind date night. Freshest cooked meal around, direct from our farm to the table prepared by a top-tier chef.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN YOUR TICKET?

Live music appetizers, dinner, dessert, and beverages. Food prepared by Chef Matt Weafer. Here's how to purchase your tickets. The event takes place on Thursday, September 22, 6-9 p.m.