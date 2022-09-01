Sweet Lionhead Bunny Hilariously Protective of His ‘Stuff’ at Indiana Shelter [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Lorax!

Hi I’m Lorax, a gorgeous two-year-old female lion head. I’m an active and curious bun that enjoys meeting new people and exploring new places! Head rubs are the best and I’m pretty easy to pick up. My only hang-up is people touching my stuff! In the video, you can see me give a little stomp when that big hand moves my toy and food. Other than that, I’m a total peach and would love a bunny-proof space I could safely roam around in. So if you’re looking for an active and social house bunny–I’m your girl! My adoption fee is $50 and includes my spay and microchip. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society today!

Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.

What is happening at the VHS?

VHS is offering standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm First come, first serve via taking a number system. Please understand that they are trying to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.

**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an unvaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.

Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates: September 3 & 17

Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services