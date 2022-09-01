How to Order Sanderson Sisters ‘Hocus Pocus’ Frapps This Fall

These frappuccinos will put a spell on you.

"Hocus Pocus" is one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time. How can you not watch it multiple times this time of year? They might as well call fall "Hocus Pocus" season, especially for 2022. In case you have been living under a rock, Disney+ will be releasing the long-awaited sequel to the iconic movie with all three Sanderson sisters returning. "Hocus Pocus 2" is set to release on September 30th on Disney +. You can see the trailer below.

So this fall, you have even more of an excuse to be excited about the "Hocus Pocus" season. To help you do that, you can step up your "Hocus Pocus" game by ditching the pumpkin spice lattes at Starbucks, and trying the Sanderson Sisters frappuccinos while you watch "Hocus Pocus" and "Hocus Pocus 2"!

Sanderson Sisters Frappuccino at Starbucks

There are three drinks that you can order at Starbucks that are made to resemble the Sanderson Sisters. All of the Sanderson drinks (named Winifred, Mary, and Sarah) are inspired by the outfits the witchy sisters wear in the movie, as well as their personalities and they were created by Totally The Bomb.

Totallythebomb.com Totallythebomb.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's the thing: You can't just go to your nearest Starbucks and tell them that you would like a Winifred, Mary, or Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino. It's a secret menu item, not on the actual Starbucks menu. Chances are, the barista won't have a clue on how to make it. That's why it's best to order by the ingredients.

How To Order Sanderson Sister Frappuccinos at Starbucks

According to Totally The Bomb, this is how to order each Sanderson Sister Frappuccino from Starbucks:

Hocus Pocus Walt Disney Pictures loading...

First up, Winifred:

Totallythebomb.com Totallythebomb.com loading...

Start by ordering a Grande Green Tea Frappuccino. Then, ask for one pump of white mocha and one pump of peppermint syrup. And finally, ask for some crushed strawberry inclusions on top of the whipped cream.

Next up, is the Mary Sanderson Frappuccino:

Totallythebomb.com Totallythebomb.com loading...

Start by ordering a Grande Strawberries and Cream Frappuccino. Then, ask for strawberry inclusions to be added and sub the sweetener for white mocha. And finally, ask for mocha drizzle and strawberry puree on the bottom and top of the drink.

Lastly, the Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino:

Totallythebomb.com Totallythebomb.com loading...

Start by asking for a Violet Drink with extra berries. Then, ask them to substitute the coconut milk for soy milk. Next, tell them you want the drink to be double blended. And finally, ask for whip cream and the ginger powder on top.

Give these drinks a try this fall to add to your "Hocus Pocus" viewing parties. Oh and you can also check out some more ways you can make your home a little more magical with "Hocus Pocus" home decor below.