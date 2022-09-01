Viral Facebook Post About Great Ohio River Swim Has Best Meme Comments EVER [PHOTOS]

Last weekend tons of swimmers dipped their bodies in the Ohio River for an age-old tradition. One post about the event received lots of attention and we're cracking up.

WHAT IS THE GREAT OHIO RIVER SWIM?

The event took place Saturday, August 28, and swimmers swam from one side of the river and back. Officials close the river down during the event.

According to CityBeat.com;

the event is a fundraiser for local nonprofit Adventure Crew, which "connects city teens with nature." Swimmers will push off from downtown's Public Landing and make their way across the river, which will be closed to traffic, to Kentucky and back — about half a mile.

HILARIOUS NEWS COVERAGE IS SWIMMING IN COMMENTS

Right before the event took place the Covington News posted an article and photo about the event on their Facebook Page

You know how sometimes placing a post on Facebook is like lighting a match and then watching it go up in flames very fast this is exactly what happened with the post.

It is no secret that the Ohio River is severely polluted. According to elpc.org;

The Ohio River is also one of the most polluted rivers in the U.S., according to the U.S. EPA. Its banks are highly populated and industrialized, and it’s served as a dumping ground for local cities and industries for generations.

The thought of actually getting in it voluntarily and swimming for a half-mile wasn't exactly appealing to a lot folks and here's what they had to say;

To see all of the comments you can read the post right here.