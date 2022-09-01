Evansville, IN Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith Considering Run For Mayor’s Office
When Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced in July that he would not be running for a fourth term in office, everyone started whispering about who would run for the position. My first thought was Officer Phil Smith with the Evansville Police Department. He is now the Assistant Chief of Police, and that caused more whispering about why he would even think of leaving that position.
What is an Exploratory Committee?
A lot of behind-the-scenes work goes on before someone can run for office. Way back in the day, I actually ran for City Council in Princeton, IN. Spoiler alert: I didn't win, but I learned a bit about how politics work, and how expensive signs can be. So, in Assitant Chief Smith's situation, he told me, "I'm thinking about running but I haven't made a decision yet."
Would You Miss Being in Law Enforcement?
"If the day came when I ever left the police department it would absolutely be an emotional moment. But if I ever did I hope it will be in another form of continued service to the city that made me its son."
Why Would You Make A Great Mayor For The City Of Evansville?
"There are some good potential candidates in Evansville that understand that the job of the Mayor is the be the leader and cheerleader for the city and its citizens as well as the region. To be the Mayor you have to understand that every day the job would be to try to make life and business better for everyone you encounter."
"Creating an atmosphere where businesses can come in and hire and have opportunities to get people to work is essential. And the most important thing is the safety of the citizens and their families. Whoever is thinking about a run for that office should be thinking those things."
I've been in public service my entire adult life. From working with students in the EVSC and continuing in the capacity of a law enforcement officer. Working for others is all I've ever done."
