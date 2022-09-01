See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses

Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet.

Behold, the carousel horse house.

Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00.

It has 3 bd, 3.5 bathrooms, and totals 5,581 sq ft.

Stunning lakefront home with over 400 feet of waterfront property and 2 slip docks with lift. Extra room in basement used as 4th bedroom. Well-built Ernst Botsko custom home has 2 patios and 2 decks off of the back with spectacular lake views. A dedicated Movie theater has separate climate controls. 750 unfinished square foot room in basement can be used as storage or safe room. The Master bath has heated floors.

But, there are a few, well many things, the description forgot to mention.

Me: mom can we pleaaaasse ride the carousel?

Mom: we’ve got carousels at home

This is what the admin of the ZGW page s talking about. The comments from the post are hilarious.

Tennessee lake house filled with carousel horses is for sale

The home sits on the shore of a beautiful, private lake, in Tennessee.

From the front and back, it looks completely normal. But the inside is, let's just say, very colorful and a tad bit creepy.

Look at what greets you when you open the front door.

OMG! That's different. Wait until you see the rest of the house.

I’m not sure why, but I feel like carousel animals moving into a house like this should be a scene from a Zillow Super Bowl commercial. - Robert S.

Freddie Kreuger horse man is not amused. - Veronica C.

(Don't see Freddie? Look at the above photo, to the middle left. LOL)

Beautiful home but I sure hope the carousel figures don't come with the house. I'm pretty sure they come alive on the night of the winter solstice and parade around the neighborhood looking for human blood. - Aaron R.

Me: Honey, don’t be mad but I went to an auction. Him: As long as you didn’t buy a horse. Me: define Horse? Him: oh Gawd what did you do? Me: I kind of bought a horse or two and maybe a lion. Him: *eyes grow large with a hint of fear* where are they now? Me: In the house Him: What?! *walks into the house* Me: *giggles* Him: *sigh of relief * where do you want them, dear? That’s how you win ladies. - Zeon K.

This is an example of 'WAY too much of a good thing -- it's tantamount to drowning your meal in piles of salt. One carousel animal as a conversation piece in the study -- excellent. One in every corner? NIGHTMARE. - Desiree B.

That’s a commitment to a theme! Not that I don’t think they are lovely because they are but I couldn’t have one in every room- no discipline; I would lay my clothes on each and every one of them….. - Shannon S.

Why the hell do they not have a fully operating carousel on this property?! It’s like having pool chairs, toys, chemicals, slides, and diving boards on display throughout the entire house with no pool. - Braden B.

That’s a very expensive collection of hard-to-find antique carousel horses that have been restored. Pretty cool. - Misti S.

It's a fine line between whimsical and nightmarish. These people rode their carousel horses right over that line. - Irene R.

Thank you ZGW for showing us other people’s fixations and confirming we’re all a little weird. - Sheena G.

I'm not sure if the carousel horses and the circus memorabilia come with the home, but if you are interested in getting more information and seeing more photos, click HERE.

