Ohio School PTA Creates Hilarious Signs To Keep Drop Off Line Moving

HAVE YOU EVER EXPERIENCED THE CAR RIDER LINE?

Honestly, it's not for everyone. You have those people who get there an hour early and set up shop like it's Black Friday and then you have parents like me who test the waters of "should we call social services or wait a few minutes longer surely she hasn't forgotten the kids today!"

Here's the deal I don't want to wait in that line. People are crazy, some are rude, and lord if you step out of line and do something they think isn't right you are gonna get it. There are rules, PEOPLE!

One Ohio Elementary School PTA decided to go above and beyond and make sure all the people dropping off the kids made it through the line successfully.

AUSTINTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PTA'S CLEVER SIGNS

Austintown Elementary School is in Austintown, Ohio. It is quite obvious their PTA is absolutely amazing and likes to have a good time. They get that the drop-off/pick-up line for car riders is a big deal and decided to have fun with it.

Bringing MC Hammer to the mix.

Everyone remembers the famous couch scene in Friends right?! Get it and go folks.

Ryan Reynolds can get anyone to do what he tells LOL!

The saran wrap is a nice touch. Just don't get out of your vehicle people. Don't go talk to Sara or Susie. Call them on the phone later!

Some kids or parents just don't want to let their kids go. Get all you need to say out before you ever pull up to let them out.

The TLC nod is ingenious and a Waterfalls throwback to remind you not to block the lanes.

Shout out to Monet Lude for letting us use her photos. P.S. Don't try to friend request her she ain't accepting LOL!!!!!